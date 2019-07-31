Happy 25th Anniversary To Rob & Julie Pieper And Poppy’s Pizza & Grill

This week, Julie and Rob Pieper, owners of Poppy’s Pizza and Grill are extremely excited to be celebrating their 25th anniversary of owning this landmark business in town.
Rob and Julie both worked at the Stanley Hotel before owning Poppy’s, (it’s also where the couple met). Rob started as the Front Desk Manager, then to Sales, then moved to managing the dining room. Julie worked at the front desk, as a concierge, and spent some time as the Assistant Director of Marketing and Fine Arts. In 1992, they moved to Denver, where Julie worked as the Executive Club Lounge Concierge at what was then the Westin Tabor Center, and Rob worked the front desk at the Brown Palace. When they came back from Denver, Julie came back as Executive Housekeeper, then moved to Sales & Catering at the Stanley. In the year before they purchased Poppy’s, Julie was also working a few shifts hosting at Mama Rose’s restaurant as well as at The Gazebo in the Courtyard Shops, Godfather's and Friar’s. You can see, this power couple had a huge amount of restaurant experience prior to purchasing Poppy’s Pizza & Grill.
Poppy’s originally opened as a cafeteria in 1989 and then the owners changed it to a pizza and grill in ‘91, with a smaller dining room.
Julie and Rob purchased the restaurant on August 1, 1994 and Julie quipped, “Who takes over a restaurant in Estes in the middle of summer!?”
When asked what has been their greatest challenge at Poppy’s in the 25 years in business, Julie said, “The flood of 2013 was obviously a huge challenge, and is an ongoing financial burden that’s changed our future dramatically, but I don’t feel like it was the biggest one. Our larger challenges are the daily things every business in Estes grapples with. Issues of staffing, seasonality, cash flow, keeping things fresh for your guests and yourselves, ensuring consistency, keeping in touch with new regulations, staying positive.
Julie continued, “The greatest reward in owning Poppy’s has been having the ability to see a problem and fix it, without having to ask ten layers of supervisors permission. It’s also incredibly rewarding to provide good people with what we hope is a good place to work, good people to work with, and the opportunity to grow. Ultimately, there is the reward of hospitality. As one server put it years ago, ‘there’s just something humanitarian about feeding people, even when they’re paying you to.’” Eight years after taking ownership of Poppy’s, Rob and Julie purchased Mama Rose’s.
Rob and Julie have certainly become pillars of our community, and are so very generous when it comes to any special needs. They’re often found hosting fund-raising dinners for various non-profits in the Estes Valley or donating food to any given need in our community. Their hearts and generosity stretch to the moon and back!
As for the future, Rob and Julie hope they can continue to grow and improve, and overcome the constant challenges of rising prices, rising expectations, housing hurdles, and seasonal shifts that will never really change enough to establish this as a year-round economy. Julie said, “We have been so fortunate to have a quarter century of serving this community we love.” And we all love them back!
To celebrate this momentous occasion, Rob and Julie collaborated with Rock Cut Brewing Co. and had a special anniversary beer made for us all to enjoy. The Poppy’s Pika Pale Ale combines Rob’s love of Belgian yeasts and Julie’s love of American Pale Ales. Stop in and wish Rob and Julie a Happy Anniversary and raise a glass of Pika Pale Ale in their honor.
Happy 25th Anniversary, Rob and Julie! A heartfelt thank you goes out to you both for all you do at Poppy’s, Mama Rose’s and throughout our community.
