Event to be Held at Estes ValleyCommunity Center
Estes Park Trustee candidate Ward A. Nelson will host a “Listening Session” for all young residents and families from 5:00-6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Estes Valley Community Center Chiquita Room. Kids are welcome; and, complimentary Cubz Den passes are available.
“I’d like to hear ideas from younger voters for Estes Park’s future,” said Nelson. “This forum will be geared to gathering thoughts directly from younger residents; I want to know the plans they propose for problems they experience affecting Estes Park’s viability as a great place to live. I’m also hoping voters who haven’t met me will attend and speak with me informally.”
Nelson’s community work includes service on the Estes Valley Land Trust Board, the Larimer County Open Space Board, the Estes Park Town Board, and as Noon Rotary Youth Director.
Ward and his wife Pat are permanent residents of Estes Park. Their grown children (Graham and Kirby) also live and work in the Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.