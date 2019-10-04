The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies is excited to present comedian, Nancy Norton to Estes Park! Nancy is the winner of the 2018 Boston Comedy Festival award, the first woman to ever achieve this honor. You may have seen Nancy on TV doing standup on Evening at the Improv, Nickmom Night Out, Amazon Prime Video, or in her one woman show, “The Yellow-ish Green Girl.” The comic jokes that she was born, “the fourth of three children,” and thrives on the attention of strangers. This shaped her family-friendly comedic style that she has been perfecting since 1991. A former nurse, Nancy helps people de-stress and stay healthy by remembering the joy and power of being in the present moment. And nothing helps people do that better, than laughter and humor. Nancy has toured internationally and is a veteran headliner for national comic clubs. She is known for her high energy show, which connects to audience members through the humor of universal truths. Plus, it’s hilarious. Join Nancy for her family-friendly humor this Saturday, October 5th, 7:30 p.m. at the Estes park High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at Macdonald Book Shop, online at www.fineartsguild.org, or at the door.
