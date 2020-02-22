Don’t miss the 9th annual SOUP-ER Bowl which will take place Sunday Feb. 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Ave., (south of the football field)
Tickets are only $10 adults, $5 children 3 to 12, family $30.
Come and join your friends and neighbors for a delicious soup Cook-Off at Estes Park's SOUP-ER Bowl event! This wonderful community event will allow you to sample a variety of different soups, some homemade classics and some restaurant chef specialties and then have a big bowl of your favorite. Your vote will determine the celebrity winner and the restaurant winner! Plus, you won’t want to miss the bake sale with delicious homemade desserts for sale.
Local restaurant chefs competing this year: The Rock Inn, Bird and Jim, Seasoned – An American Bistro, Dunraven Inn, Big Horn Restaurant, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ & Brew.
Local celebrity chefs competing this year: The Lunch Ladies from EP Schools and The Firemen of Estes Valley Fire Protection District.
This is a fundraising event for the Lifelong Learning of Estes Valley Preschool. Contact Nancy Johnson, LLEV Director at 970-577-9864 for more information.
