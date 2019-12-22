Equine Club Donates $500 To Crossroads Ministry

The Estes Park Equestrian Club is pleased to present their annual contribution of $500 to Crossroads Ministry. The mission of the club is to promote and educate responsible horsemanship and to encourage the continued legacy of horse use in the Rocky Mountain Region. Crossroads Ministry helps Estes Valley residents in need, including the temporarily unemployed who receive short-term assistance, and persons with low fixed incomes who receive ongoing services.
Presenting this year’s gift to Crossroads Ministry’s Executive Director Brian Schaffer from the EPEC are Ruth Walker, 2020 Rooftop Rodeo Queen and sister Bella Walker.
