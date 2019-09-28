Estes Park Salud Foundation Extends Thanks To Village Thrift Shop

The Estes Park Salud Foundation wishes to thank the Village Thrift Shop for the grant awards received this year.
We consider the Village Thrift Shop our partner and appreciate their support for our mission which includes financial assistance for the medically underserved who receive care from the Estes Park Salud Family Health Center.
The grant awards received from the Village Thrift Shop this year will be used to purchase a cardiac chair and to provide financial assistance for qualifying individuals who need major dental care at the Estes Park Center.
"Our sincere thanks goes out to the Village Thrift Shop Board of Directors and all the many volunteers that make it possible for the Village Thrift Shop to support local non-profit organizations," said Doug Frisbie, President of the Estes Park Salud Foundation.
The Estes Park Salud Foundation provides financial assistance to income-eligible Estes Park Salud patients to help pay for medical, dental, and behavioral health services. We underwrite free or low cost health screenings and publish monthly health information articles in our local newspapers. In addition to our volunteer board of directors, the foundation employs a part-time health educator to bring our message to the larger community. We also participate in town events, including the Estes Park Rotary Duck Race Festival, the EVICS Be Ready Fair and the Town of Estes Park Safety Fair, to raise awareness of the Salud Family Health Center and to foster good health for all.
