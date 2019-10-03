The Colorado Department of Transportation and Surface Preparation Technologies have scheduled rumble strip construction along US 36 in Larimer and Boulder counties. The project will include centerline mill work and pavement markings.
Rumble strips are an effective measure for reducing roadway departure crashes. The noise and vibration produced by rumble strips alert drivers when they leave the travel lane. Centerline rumble strips reduce head-on collisions and cross-over crashes; shoulder rumble strips reduce run-off-the-road crashes and warn drivers when they have drifted from their lane. Surface Preparation Technologies LLC is the contractor for this $365,000 project.
Work is scheduled to begin October 7, 2019. Crews will install centerline rumble strips and restripe all existing center lines along a 30.6-mile stretch of US Highway 36 (excluding the town of Lyons). Construction will take place between milepost marker 1.684 near Estes Park and milepost marker 32.060 north of Boulder. The project will take approximately two weeks to complete.
Normal working hours will be from 7 am to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday. No weekend work is planned, however; Saturday work may be necessary, if delays are encountered.
TRAVEL IMPACTS
• Motorists can expect single lane closures with delays from 5 to 10 minutes.
• No single lane closure will exceed two miles, but there may be multiple closures set up allowing the work convoy to continue while the previous closure is removed.
If you have questions or concerns, or if you would like to be added to our public outreach contact list to receive construction updates, please contact us! We invite you to visit the Public Information Plan Project Story Map at CDOT US 36 Rumble Strip Map and the CDOT project website at www.codot.gov/projects/us-36-rumble-strip-construction-from-boulder-to-estes-park.
Project Hotline: 888-212-0176 Email: sholbert@landlogicsgroup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.