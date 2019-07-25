With the approval of a four-year employment contract at its July 23 meeting, the Estes Park Town Board hired Travis Machalek to serve as the next Town Administrator. Mayor Todd Jirsa commented, "We have full confidence in Travis's ability to effectively lead the Town staff." He continued, "He is a great fit for the community and the organization."
After retiring Town Administrator Frank Lancaster's final day in the office Aug. 26, Machalek will assume the role Aug. 27. The Town Administrator is responsible for carrying out the policies set by the Town Board and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Town and its staff of approximately 200 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees, as well as over 500 volunteers.
Machalek commented, "It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the community in this new role. I look forward to working with residents, the Town Board, and Town staff to protect and enhance the qualities that make Estes Park a special place."
Machalek currently serves as Assistant Town Administrator, supporting the Town Administrator. He oversees organizational policy development and risk management, manages departments on a permanent and interim basis, and supports special projects including workforce housing, child care and family issues, creative arts and economic development. Machalek holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas and has completed the University of Virginia's Senior Executive Institute. He is also a member of the Leadership ICMA class of 2020 – a competitive-application leadership development program developed by the International City/County Management Association. His past experience includes work in the City Manager's Office at Laramie, Wyoming, the County Administrator's Office in Douglas County, Kansas, and the City Manager's Office in Fort Collins, Colorado. Machalek and his wife, Ashley, have been residents of Estes Park since 2015. He is a youth basketball coach and serves on the board of the Estes Park Non-Profit Resource Center.
