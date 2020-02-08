Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.