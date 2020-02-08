Harmony Foundation, the Colorado-based addiction treatment center in Estes Park, launched a new intensive outpatient program (IOP) for the Estes Park community. This program is appropriate for individuals who are working toward continued sobriety in a less structured treatment environment. The Harmony IOP will be held as a weekend retreat-style program averaging (average is probably 8-12). It is designed as an ideal program for those individuals with busy weekly work and family schedules.
As a local resource in the Estes Park community for 50 years, we believe we are a part of the solution for residents needing relief from substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues. This expansion is the next right step in our commitment to helping support the health and wellness of Estes Park residents. Annie Peters, Ph.D., Chief Clinical Officer
Led by a Licensed Professional Counselor/Licensed Addiction Counselor, new outpatient program for Estes Park residents will receive mental health support, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) with buprenorphine and naltrexone as indicated, weekly recovery coach sessions, and group therapy based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention.
For more information about this program or to inquire about a screening, please contact us 970.591.4097 or visit us at www.harmonyfoundationinc.com
