Egg & I Soon To Be “The Egg Of Estes”

Beginning December 1, the Egg & I restaurant will have a new name, “The Egg of Estes” but, no worries, it will still have the same fantastic owners, same fantastic food and the same fantastic service.
Ania and Ryan Leahy and their son, Shane are excited about this new chapter in their lives. They have owned the restaurant since June of 2017. Ania said, “We are going to focus on providing the same great service and great food we have always had, but this time we will offer more locally sourced produce. Our menu will still have your old favorites, but we will elevate them a bit. In current times, we also need to become more flexible to help those with food allergies dine with us, and we’ll have things like gluten-free and vegetarian offerings such as green chili and a new vegetarian black bean patty, and by summer time we are planning to offer a morning cocktail menu!”
Ania said, “Patrons will notice some small changes inside the building, (since things in a twenty year old restaurant start to show some wear and tear) and we will be updating a few things along the way. The same great people will welcome you at the door with a smile.”
The Egg of Estes will have the same hours, summertime from 6:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and during the winter, they will open at 7:00 a.m.
Ania said, “This is going to be wonderful, we learned a lot from being part of bigger corporation, it was a great experience but now we really have the chance to be part of our community and be more creative with our menu. In the past, we were proud to donate portions of our kid’s menu sales to a national organization that supports ending childhood hunger, but now, being independent we can donate to the local youth organizations in our community as well.”
The Leahys want to give out a big thank you to all their supporters throughout the years and they invite everyone come out to The Egg of Estes and enjoy a wonderful breakfast or lunch.
All current gift cards will need to be redeemed before December 1, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.