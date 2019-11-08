A Great Time To Check Out Estes Park Sugar Shack & Fudge Factory

Estes Park entrepreneur, Ed Grueff opened up his newest business venture, Estes Park Sugar Shack & Fudge Factory on June 8, 2019. The concept of his new business came to him as he was walking through town and seeing all of the sweet shops.
Ed has been in business here since 1977 having owned the Bighorn Restaurant, Mountain Man Restaurant, Ed’s Cantina, Estes Park Brewery, Longs Peak Grilling Company, Twin Owls Steakhouse, several vacation rentals and others.
What sets his business apart from others is Ed’s desire to make things better every day, his employees and team members, their superb customer service and local, young superstar employees from our schools who Ed calls, “young, future entrepeneurs.”
At the Sugar Shack you will find a delicious selection of fudge, chocolate, popcorn, cotton candy, gelato, Dippin’ Dots, truffles, ice cream lollipops, gummy bears, roasted nuts and more, in many scrumptious flavors! For instance, you can get handmade fudge in the following flavors: orange cream pumpkin pie chocolate, pumpkin pie pecan, pumpkin pie sprinkles, pumpkin pie toffee. Popcorn comes in bacon, cheese, Chicago mix and plain flavors.
After a very successful first season at the Sugar Shack and Fudge Factory, Ed tells us they are moving into online sales of their delicious fudge. Everyone is raving about their fudge and as proof of this, they have sold over 8,000 pounds of fudge in their first four months of operation! Wow!
Ed is excited to announce that The Sugar Shack & Fudge Factory will be hosting a locals week November 10-15 with free samples, free ice cream, 50% off most everything in the shop, give-aways such as t-shirts and a chance to win a free pound of fudge every month for a year, and much more!
The Estes Park Sugar Shack and Fudge Factory is located at 153 Virginia Drive and their phone number is 970-480-5565.
Make sure to stop by and check out this great new business, and don’t forget to bring along your holiday gift-giving list. Estes Park Sugar Shack, located in the old movie theater is now, the sweetest show in town!
