A family from Nebraska brought their version of the family truckster from the National Lampoon movie, “Vacation” is in Estes Park! The truckster belongs to the Lant family from Nebraska City, NE, who told us they really enjoy bringing joy to those who see their vehicle as they travel across the country on their summer vacations.
They came up with the idea three years ago and since then, they’ve put miles of smiles on faces of those who happen by their fun vehicle, complete with Aunt Edna and the empty dog leash on the bumper. They are now busy constructing an authentic looking family truckster which they hope to debut next summer.
Shown here are Ron Heng, Jeannie Lant, Macy Neumeister, Abbie Heiser and Mark Lant. Mark said, “It only takes a smile to turn someone’s day around!” and this family is certainly doing that with their family truckster! Thanks to your family for brightening the day of so many! Go to Lantpoon’s Family Vacation 2019 on Facebook to follow their story!
