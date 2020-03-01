My week has been busy meeting with citizens of the Estes valley hearing their concerns which almost always included the IGA. Being asked if I would support revisiting the “old” IGA if elected. I am only one person, one vote however, if there was support for revisiting it with some polished revisions to address the archaic parts I believe we would be able to achieve a good working IGA and I would be in favor of that. Another topic that was brought up often was the Loop. Even though it appears at the time of the election the loop will be moving forward 100% it is still a hot topic at the present time. Do I support the loop? My answer is multi-faceted just as the traffic issue is. I believe the new signage around town redirecting traffic out Fall River road has been a success as we are seeing increased traffic out this way. Having the transportation shuttles, parking garage, as well as introducing paid parking will continue to play a role in helping with the ongoing traffic issue. I hope the loop project will be a positive much needed piece to this complicated puzzle. I am hearing more and more visitors tell me they are not returning to the beloved town they love due to the traffic so more changes are needed. I also reached out to Visit Estes Park CEO Eric Lund to hear what Visit Estes is doing for their stakeholders in 2020 and also discussed their part, and the role of the new chamber and how Mr. Lund saw the two working together. It was a very informative meeting and I believe the stakeholders will be happy with the direction of Visit Estes Park.
On Sunday afternoon the Park Theater graciously opened their doors providing us all a warm and comfortable environment to come together meet new and old friends, to share our thoughts and concerns and to hear my approach on different topics of concern. There were many good questions like “what do I feel will be the most difficult challenge if I get elected” as well as “how I feel about recusing myself if needed.” The most difficult challenge will be learning all the ins and outs of the position and getting comfortable with the process. As far as recusing myself this is a no brainer, of course I would if necessary. We can’t forget the great snacks and wonderfully freshly baked cookies. Thanks to the McGregor family you went over and above.
Cindy Younglund
For Town Trustee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.