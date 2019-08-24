The Canine Cooling Zone is open!
Don't leave your dog in a hot car, leave them with us in our air conditioned playroom! M-F 10-5 for only $15/hr
Go shopping, run errands, go for a hike, have lunch and enjoy Estes Park kowing your pet is safe and happy in our Cooling Zone! We can also trim toe nails and groom them (time permitting). The new, innovative Canine Cooling Zone is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Owner Donna Elston said, “I've been a certified professional groomer for 19 yrs. Canine Hair Design has been my location for the last six seasons. Due to all the news about pets being left and possibly dying by being left in hot cars, I decided to clear a space in my shop and make it a designated air-conditioned playroom for pets, while their guardians enjoy Estes Park, worry free. I truly hope this movement catches on in every town.”
The Canine Cooling Zone is located at Canine Hair Design, 462 West Riverside Drive, in Piccadilly Square next to the Chinese restaurant, across from the big rainbow slide. Call 970-586-1988 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.