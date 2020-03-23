CANCELLATIONS
The Art Center Board of Directors determined that in light of the present circumstances and recommendations due to this virus situation to cancel the Opening Reception of photographer Curtis Ghent’s “The Back Roads” that was scheduled for the evening of March 20th. In addition, the special presentation by David Johnson the afternoon of March 22nd is also cancelled. It is hoped that these events can be rescheduled at a later time.
ART CENTER REMAINS OPEN
While there will not be an opening reception, “The Back Roads” exhibit will be open for viewing during the Art Center’s normal winter schedule of Friday through Monday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. At this time, we feel that the gallery is spacious enough to practice the recommended “social distancing” and still enjoy the art work on display. We also have wipes and hand sanitizer available. So, if “cabin fever” begins to set in, come by the Art Center for a change in scenery and enjoy some artistic beauty for a little while. For those with children at home, it may be a good time to share the experience of visiting an art gallery with them.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
