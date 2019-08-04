Welcome New Owners Of Aspen Eyecare, Dr. Amber Busche & Aaron Busche

Dr. Longley Parker and his wife, Julie at Aspen Eyecare have decided to take some much deserve rest and relaxation and have retired as of August 1, 2019.
Taking over the reins for them are Dr. Amber Busche and her husband, Aaron. Dr. Busche has been in practice since 1996.
Amber and Aaron recently sold their portion of an eye care practice in Greeley, Colorado and tell us, “The mountains were calling.” The couple wanted to join a smaller community and be part of a practice where they can give more personalized care to their patients.
Both Amber and Aaron graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with Bachelor of Arts degrees. Dr. Busche received her doctorate from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN.
The Busches are a husband and wife duo who work hard to simplify the eyecare process and even make it fun! Their tagline is “Simply. Elevated. Vision.”
Dr. Busche said, “In addition to the services Dr. Parker offered, we will be adding some new technology to the office, to be able to evaluate the eyes and take images of the front and back surfaces of the eyes without the need for dilation. This is a better exam without the side effects of light sensitivity and blurred vision after the eye exam. It will give patients the ability to see the inside of their eyes and allow us to have photo evidence to monitor for changes in the future. We are also looking to add services and products to better help patients dealing with ocular emergencies or dry eyes. We are also giving the office a little bit of a renovation to put our own style and touch on the surroundings.”
Dr. Busche and Aaron hope to collaborate with other businesses in our community and plan on building a lifestyle brand. Aaron is a Real Estate agent and they would one day like to combine their business endeavors in a retail/coffee shop atmosphere.
The couple has two golden retriever pups and they enjoy volunteering as a foster home for rescue dogs. They like to hike, paddleboard, camp and enjoy craft brews, or, as they say, “All the Colorado stuff!”
Aspen Eyecare is located at 600 S. Saint Vrain Ave. #5, Estes Park, CO. (970) 586-4418. Stop by and say “hello!”
