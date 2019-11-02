The recently-released and newly-revised “Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park: Then and Now” books have been a big seller this season at the Estes Park Museum Shop. located at 220 4th Street. The books, printed on high-quality glossy paper, make for an excellent addition to the home libraries of anyone with a passion for Estes Park’s beauty and history, as well as a perfect volume for gift giving. The book is the work of three authors: Dr. James Pickering, who wrote the book’s historical text, and Mic Clinger and Derek Fortini, who captured the “now” photographs.
Completely redesigned from the 2006 edition (which is now out-of-print), the Revised Edition explores the town and valley by comparing historic photographs—many published here for the first time—with images of those same locations taken very recently. The book features nearly 500 images of the Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park area.
The public is invited to visit the Estes Park Museum Shop to browse the new edition. Copies are for sale at $59.95. Current and new members of the Friends of the Museum receive a 10% discount on their purchase. The Shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The book is also now available at a number of Estes Park retail locations.
Once expenses for the publication are paid, all proceeds will go to support the construction of the future Collections & Research Facility to be built next door to the current museum. All three authors of the Revised Edition have donated all their time and revenues to this cause.
The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Museum through fundraising, publications, volunteerism, outreach, and special projects and events.
