As a candidate for Trustee, I hope to facilitate better communication within the Community. Today’s Spotlight focuses on nonprofit organizations, of which there are approximately 70 in Estes Park.
Last week I attended the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center’s (EPNRC) Lunch and Learn program, where representatives from 20 organizations shared their past successes and plans for 2020. Here are a few sample items to celebrate and to support. EPNRC Director Laurie Dale Marshall’s enthusiasm was contagious as she described their new volunteer database and community calendar for nonprofit events. The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies needs more male actors! The Rocky Mountain Conservancy is co-sponsoring the Backcountry Film Festival in March. Crossroads distributed 178,000 pounds of food last year. Did you know that EVICS (Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success) has a diaper bank for families with limited resources?
My own nonprofit experience with the Estes Valley Community Garden has been very enjoyable and rewarding. Having served as President twice and as the Volunteer Coordinator since 2015, I’m continually amazed at the support from residents and organizations. All of us are touched by nonprofits, either as volunteers/supporters or as recipients. You won’t find another community in the country that has a better record for residents’ generosity and contributions of time and efforts.
One of the largest nonprofits in Estes Park is the school system. We all want our schools to succeed but may not be aware of some of their needs. In a recent visit with School Superintendent Sheldon Rosenkrance, I asked how we could help. Financial assistance is always appreciated and can be offered through the new Estes Park Education Foundation, which is currently supporting a very exciting robotics program and the CTE (Career Technical Education) building now under construction. You can visit the facility on April 20th, as part of an open house during the schools’ Discover Days week.
If you have foreign language expertise, please consider becoming a bilingual tutor. If your business or organization could provide an internship to a high school student, don’t be shy about discussing it with school personnel. Finally, I want to give a shout-out to seniors Sarah Tarczali and Alex Leija, two members of the Environmental Club who are coordinating their recycling program and initiating a composting project this year. As zero-waste interns, they are a great example of students giving back to their community!
