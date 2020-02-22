Dear People of Estes:
As promised, here’s a quick report* about the people I recently met with and the information, ideas and concerns they shared with me.
First stop the Visitor Center, where Teri Salerno updated me about the informational services—about activities, food, lodging, and so on—where Visitor Center staff and nearly 60 volunteer Ambassadors provide our visitors a personal touch answering questions and providing materials to enhance their vacation in Estes Park and the surrounding area. Teri said that since many visitors are not technology savvy, written pieces are essential. The Visitor Guide provided by Visit Estes Park and the all-inclusive business information guides produced by Visitor Center staff are enjoyed by our visitors. Our conversation focused on ways digital information technology might affect the tourist industry in the future. Thanks Teri!
Next, a listening session for Young Families, hosted by Ward Nelson, about increasing their involvement in Estes government. Ideas surfaced included using group texts, holding non-standard (e.g. virtual) meetings, and providing infographics in addition to reports. Several themes were apparent. One, time matters. A point made obvious in cyberspace, where attention span is two-seconds and information access must take one-click. Another, if Town Board and mayor are serious about engaging young families then go where they are—soccer fields, schools, churches and so on—rather than wait for them to show up at Town Hall. I asked about possibly having the Town produce a 5-minute Ted Talk type format to report Town issues which was well received. Great to see Trustee candidate Scott Webermeier in the audience. Thank you Ward. And thank you Pat for providing tasty cookies.
Next stop, the Community Center where Tom Carosello, Executive Director Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, told me that 1500 seniors use Silver Sneakers insurance to access the Center and benefit from its many programs. Each Silver Sneaker card scanned generates three dollars for the center. Also, Tom is reviewing the Stanley Park Master Plan—1994, and hoping this year to cover our softball dugouts, court replacement the tennis court and do skate park repairs. My impression is our vote to build this facility was a good one for the Estes Valley. Remember to vote to elect the Board of Directors for the Recreation District. Thanks Tom.
Did you know that Ryan Bross is the new Vice President of Commercial Lending at The Bank of Colorado? Recently, when we met, he shared his excitement about moving here and his interest in helping businesses make good financial decisions to allow long term success in our tourist-based economy. Also, Ryan is offering his expertise and enthusiasm by stepping up as a candidate for the board of the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District. Welcome to Estes Ryan and thank you for getting involved in our Community.
Trustee candidates Barbara MacAlpine and Cindy Younglund, requested we meet. What a pleasure to be asked to share what I am learning from connecting-up with leaders of various local organizations and groups as well as individuals and hear what they have to say. Barbara and Cindy thank-you for asking, listening and sharing.
I was excited to be invited by owners Morgan and Ashley Mulch to the Thursday evening unveiling of their development plan for Mary’s Lake Lodge. And quite delighted to learn all that’s planned. From the Lodge being expanded to 49 hotel rooms, with water features, areas for guests to relax, to a new Grand Room for indoor wedding receptions now on the top floor, and a skywalk so brides can comfortably access the outdoor ceremony site. I was impressed with their concern for our year-round quality of life in the Estes Valley and desire to be community leaders. They purchased property east of the lodge on which beautiful stick built homes will be built for purchase by workforce and professionals in the Estes Valley and a year-round recreational activity will be available for guests and locals. Tina Harlow has returned to help guide this endeavor with her extensive international hotel and resort experience to guide the effort. Way to grow Morgan and Ashley!
You know what they say about the best laid plans. I’d intended to check out the Love Our Land Social—hosted by the Estes Valley Board of Realtors, Estes Park EDC, Estes Valley Land Trust, Larimer County, and Town of Estes Park--at the Community Recreation Center Thursday evening. Wanted to learn more about the Thumb acquisition and its impact on our community, but didn’t get there because I was too late leaving the Mary’s Lake Lodge meeting. Several people told me the event was well attended, the Estes Valley Land Trust is partnering with many local organizations to develop an Open Space and Outdoor Recreation Plan for the Estes Valley, and they want our input. Please take time to take their survey at www.surveygizmo.com/s3/
5358734/Estes-Valley-Land-Trust.
My Valentine’s Day began with a 7:30 a.m. meeting with Mayor Todd Jirsa, who shared the rationale for changing the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County IGA. In the original IGA document, the $70,000 per year allocated for Town processing of County building applications designated that the dollar compensation was to increase over time as work load increased for application processing for the Town. As time passed, this provision was not activated, so the Town absorbed the costs for unreimbursed hours of staff and hired consultants to help process the County’s applications in a timely manner. Moreover, the Town would like to remove the potential for Larimer County Commissioners giving direction in development matters of the Town. Separating the IGA removes the potential for voting impact by Larimer County Commissioners in decisions regarding the Town. Some of our County Neighborhoods are in the process of strengthening their covenants and bylaws for their HOAs in response to the IGA separation. It is very possible there will be a County Advisory Committee to the Commissioners made up of Estes Valley residents, and possibly non-voting county liaison membership on the Estes Park Planning Commission. The Comprehensive Plan process apparently will engage citizens in the Estes Valley.
On another matter, Mayor Jirsa shared that the Fish Hatchery Master Development Plan was put on hold because one of the developers pulled out. He said that rugged terrain makes sewer and water expensive and difficult to install. Plus, the water line is above the blue line. The Town is reviewing this and hoping to obtain new development proposals in the future. The plan for this Development includes attainable housing.
And yet another matter, the Mayor explained to me that in order to change the Flood Plain map of Downtown Estes Park—that impacts flood insurance—the flow capacity from the Highway 36 Bridge to the Riverside Bridge must be increased. The Faster Grant application submitted by Town was denied for this project. However, a new grant, the Build Grant, does allow the Town to submit a new application for funding this project. If the application is successful, the resulting increased water volume capacity will require a new flow study to establish new floodplain boundaries and hopefully reduce the insurance impact for some home owners and businesses in Estes Park. Thanks Mayor Todd.
My week closed with a meeting with Assistant Town Administrator, Jason Damwebber and a drop-by chat with Town Administrator, Travis Machalek. Jason is heading up the Town’s Family Advisory Board. He shared that the Board has had attendance problems and made little progress against the original agendas from last year. We discussed new ways to engage the young committee members such as using videos to update committee members.
After Travis shared with me that he’s very excited to have Jason as his Assistant Town Administrator, we discussed the importance of having IGA wording for the Loop that assures the maximum financial liability for the Town is $4.2 million for project shared expense and not a percentage of the total project expense. Then we discussed implementing a form of Ted Talk format (aka brief video) to educate and inform citizens regarding Town issues. He told me that this method of communicating with citizens has potential and is currently successfully used in one other Colorado town. I was pleased to learn that no special recording equipment would be needed to implement this new form of resident engagement.
A heartfelt thanks to the many people who are giving of their time to share information, ideas and concerns with me. It is my intent that by reporting out to you what’s being shared with me, we’ll be better able to move forward together.
By the way, what I’m sharing here reflects what I gleaned from actively listening to the people with whom I met and is not an official statement from them.
With respect,
Wendy Koenig
Candidate for Mayor
Estes Park, Colorado
(*) This quick report and others that’ll follow are but an indication of the seriousness with which I take the pledge to a) represent all residents, b) actively listen to their opinions, c) explain my positions, and d) foster a respectful and productive culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.