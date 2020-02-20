As a candidate for Trustee, one of my hopes is to facilitate better communication within the Community. Looking for ways to do that, I have begun visiting with local leaders to learn more about their organizations’ needs as well as other information they might want to highlight. My assumption is that what I learn may also be of interest to residents.
Last week I was privileged to meet with Wes Kufeld, Chief of the Police Department. We talked about issues his officers are facing, and the number one problem they are currently seeing is a substantial increase in stress-related illnesses of people visiting or living in the Community. This in turn impacts the availability of staff on duty. If two officers respond to a call, one of them may have to take someone to our local hospital, stay with that person, and perhaps transport him/her down to a facility in Loveland. Fortunately, Larimer County has a grant that provides a mental health co-responder to help when dealing with people exhibiting such problems. That person is in Estes Park around 40 hours/week.
The Chief noted that other issues here include more road rage, more drug abuse, and increased levels of anxiety. Opioid use is a growing problem, with overdose treatment on the rise.
An ongoing concern is a shortage of staff. Estes Park is considered a mid-sized police department, with 22 officers, but they must be scheduled to keep us safe 24 hours/day. They are also occupied with additional training and appearing in court to testify for cases. At this time the town is down two officers. Chief Kufeld stressed the importance of hiring highly qualified people who are interested in living here long-term and becoming part of the Community. He requires his officers to reside within the Estes Park School District R3 boundaries. As is true with most employees moving to the area, finding housing is a major challenge.
I saved the best for last to ask about Diego, our new K9 officer. He is now street-certified and will be graduating from his training program soon. His swearing-in ceremony is tentatively set for March the 10th at the Town Board of Trustees meeting, in an event that will be open to the public. What a unique opportunity for our community; watch for an official announcement later this month!
