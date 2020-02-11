Former Town Administrator Frank Lancaster has been awarded the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Colorado City and County Managers Association.
Awarded to a CCCMA member for their significant, long term contribution to local government, the profession, and CCCMA. Lancaster has dedicated nearly four decades of his professional career to public service in city and county government in Colorado. Lancaster was instrumental in setting up methods to leverage resources among counties to assist organizations with policy development, sharing expertise, accessing best practices, and networking with peers.
