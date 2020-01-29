Charley L. Dickey – Mayor Candidate

A pledge to the Estes Park Citizens. Mine are simple.
As your Mayor, I pledge to:
Do the best job I can, given the trust of the Estes Park Citizens.
Vote and explain my judgment based on public input, research done and personal experience.
Work with Town Board Trustees to manage the tremendous regional growth that is coming to our Town
Promote proactive thought and action rather than constantly reacting to problem issues.
Charley L. Dickey IV was born in Columbus, Nebraska. As a young boy he vacationed with his parents in Colorado almost every summer. After high school and a couple of college semesters, Charley enlisted in the USAF during the Vietnam war then began his career working at a large commercial printing company in Omaha, Nebraska. As a successful production manager, he moved to Dallas, TX then Belcamp, MA and back to Denver, CO working with large commercial printing companies.
In 1988, Charley bought his first company, Little ol’ Printshop in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Since then he has created a dozen different companies including a Real Estate agency, property management and maintenance company, computer sales and service company, real estate development company, consulting company and most notably a government contracting company called Denali Ventures, Inc. Denali Ventures a national company, achieved the honor of being named the Inc. 500 magazines number 133rd and 69th in 2002 and 2003 respectively of the fastest growing companies in the country. It was also the fastest growing company in Wyoming both years.
Since 2005, Charley has been involved with city government both in Marble Falls, Texas as a developer and in Estes Park, Colorado as a businessman and consultant. While in Texas, Charley worked on the Comprehensive Planning Committee for the better part of a year and also the Burnet County Transportation Committee. After moving to Estes Park in 2009, he attended the Citizen’s Information Academy in 2010 then the Citizen’s Police Academy in 2011. He was appointed and served on the Transportation Visioning Committee, the Design Sign Review Board, the Estes Valley Planning Commission, the Mayor’s Initiative on Economic Development, the Board of Visit Estes Park and GO NOCO Board.
His past community involvement includes serving on volunteer Boards of the Estes Valley Partners for Commerce Board, Downtown Business Partners Board, Estes Park ECE, Estes Park in Bloom Committee, Town Events Committee, Paint Estes Pink Committee, Estes Park Table Tennis Club and Estes Park Fourteeners. He was the Charter President to Longs Peak Rotary Club and member of the Rotary Club of Estes Park. He is currently a charter member of the Estes Chamber of Commerce.
During the last seven years, Charley worked with two great teams to create the Estes Park EDC and the Estes Chamber of Commerce.
Moving to Estes Park in 2009 and marrying Kathleen George in 2011 has proven to be the best decision ever. Charley met, proposed, and married his bride here in Estes Park at the Stanley Hotel. They enjoy working together at their business Rustic Mountain Charm in downtown Estes Park. Their extended family includes Kathleen’s two sons who live in Frederick and Estes Park with their wives and two grandsons and two granddaughters. In addition to their downtown business, Charley also helps people as a former SBDC general business consultant and current business consultant through his company Dickey Business Consulting.
Charley’s interests include mountaineering (two-time 14teeners summiteer) trail running, and continuing to climb Longs Peak annually when possible, pickleball, table tennis, bridge, chess, pool and local business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.