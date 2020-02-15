Dear People of Estes:
Lately, as I’ve been about town campaigning, my thoughts have been on the relationship between questions, listening and civility. How asking someone a question invites that person to share what’s front of their mind. The way carefully listening to what the person shares is an act of respect and an opportunity to learn and grow. That both asking and listening are key to forming civil, long-term and productive relationships.
Case in point are the many individuals who have taken time from their busy lives to meet with me. And, when asked, graciously shared their thoughts about Estes Park with me. As I listen, take notes, ask clarifying questions and use information I received during meeting with other persons to expand the conversation—I am learning lots and gaining a deeper understanding of the currents of our community.
Of the many issues I’ve heard about in the meetings, the one raised most often has been the IGA between Larimer County and the Town of Estes Park. As I listened carefully (taking notes and asking questions), I have come to understand that there are 31 square miles in which our community can grow and develop.
For those who want to retain the IGA, community is a key word. Though their reasons may vary, the gist of they have told me is that the Town should fix the few sections of the IGA that have grown problematic in recent years, rather than creating two separate IGAs.
Those wanting to separate the IGA told me the land within the City Limits is nearly fully developed, so County developments will be the bulk of the work for the Town’s building department. They believe it’s impossible to have an agreement through which the Town can recoup the financial cost for such services. So, they want county representation on the Planning Commission to end.
Also, recently, I had separate meetings with representatives of Visit Estes Park and with representatives of the Wildfire Attainable Housing Development, seeking to better understand each entity and its goals.
From Visit Estes Park I heard about the importance of the June through August tourism to the businesses located here. And about how VEP is working to create a ‘great visitor experience’ during those months and then use Adventure Seekers, Group Travel, Weddings and Romantic Getaways to fill in the rest of the year. I also heard about how lodging tax revenues were up 10.5% January through November 2019 compared to 2018 for a total of $12,105,300.00. Visit Estes Park brought Destination Marketing in-house, then used the dollars saved to create marketing jobs for several new employees.
The Wildfire Homes project has worked hard to develop a true neighborhood by integrating attainable workforce housing along with townhomes and single family homes. The 88 one, two, and three bedroom workforce units will allow citizens who work in the valley an opportunity to own a home of their own. The project has enjoyed the support of the Town, yet is privately funded.
I share this information here, now, because I have pledged, should I be elected your Mayor to, among other things, represent all residents in all matters that come before me, actively listen to opinions of residents as I deliberate on those matters, and explain my positions on key issues, initiatives, referenda and policies which may affect residents, businesses and the Town.
Obviously, I can’t honor my pledge without you. That’s why I am so grateful for the time people are giving me, the passionate ways they are responding to my questions, sharing information and helping me grow. In the days ahead I will continue to listen and learn, and by so doing, if elected Mayor I’ll be ready to face the issues facing Estes together with you.
By the way, what I’ve shared here is my impression gained from actively listening to the people with whom I recently met and should not be construed to represent any official statement from the Town of Estes Park, our Town Board, nor Visit Estes Park and Wildfire attainable Housing.
With respect,
Wendy Koenig
Candidate for Mayor of
Estes Park, Colorado
