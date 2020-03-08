Dear People of Estes,
Many days of soul searching preceded my declaration as a candidate for mayor. Between vacillating about should or shouldn’t I run, much consideration was given to what I would do and how I would do it should I be elected.
The distillation of that consideration is reflected in My Pledge to the Residents of Estes Park. True to the pledge, immediately after filing candidacy papers, I reached out to people from all sectors of the Estes community, asking for opportunities to listen to their ideas, dreams, and concerns. I’ve met with old-timers, newcomers, part-timers, full timers, young families and grandparents. I sat down with town officials, drank coffee with business owners, ate snacks at meetings of neighbors, and much more.
To help get people on the same page so we can move forward together, I’m providing a weekly report-out about who I meet with, what we talked about and more. Here’s the latest edition.
Last week, I met separately with Jonathan Schultz, pastor of Mount Calvary Lutheran church and Ron Bockhaus pastor of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran church.
Pastor Schultz began our conversation by saying how much he and his family enjoy living in Estes and that his five children love attending school here. Then, we discussed reasons why churches here no longer help with daycare. Agreeing that meeting State rules, regulations and codes for being a daycare facility require much investment by a church. We discussed whether there might be some type of exemption for churches from some of requirements that would enable them to provide safe daycare at a reasonable rate to families. On another topic, Pastor Schultz suggested that when, in the future, Town officials review regulations and zoning regarding possible Marijuana dispensaries in the town limits, that they consider further restrictions on dispensary locations that will place them further away from residential neighborhoods and churches.
During my time with Pastor Bockhaus, he told about a survey recently conducted by Shepherd of the Mountains directed toward residents of the Falcon Ridge and Talons Pointe affordable housing units and Good Samaritan neighborhoods. Pastor Bockhaus explained that church members met with residents, asked a set of standard questions, and recorded answers. The results of which indicated respondents don’t often get out to meet each other socially. He described how Café Corner, an outreach program of the church, is an opportunity for people to meet and dine together at no charge. An indication of the program’s success is the regularity with which patrons participate. The congregation responds to needs in the community by making material and financial donations, quilt making, food donations, flood relief, Habitat projects and relocation/moving projects. Lastly, Pastor Bockhaus mentioned many people in Estes wrongly assume most members of Shepherd of the Mountains are from Good Samaritan Village. When, in fact many Good Samaritan residents continue worshipping at the church they attended prior to moving to Good Samaritan.
Next up, a meeting with Tom Dority, a member of the Home Owner Association of the Reserve. Tom offered up a lot of information about HOAs and the business of HOAs. Describing how the HOA of the Reserve avoids political issues and groups. I was pleased to hear Tom say members of the HOA are positive about the Wildfire Development and appreciate being included in the development process.
Knowing Tom previously served as a city manager in four states, I couldn’t resist asking his thoughts about what the next mayor of Estes should continue or change. He didn’t disappoint! Saying the next Mayor should keep up the Mayor’s chats and encourage the continuation of the Trustee chats. Reinstatement of Proclamations during the Town Board meetings is a constructive way to publicly recognize volunteerism and other efforts by citizens. Also, Tom described how a balance between business meetings and citizens' comments builds trust and fosters exchange of ideas. And he encouraged trustees to explain and offer more depth when voting at public meetings. Such transparency is paramount to moving forward for our community.
As always, what I share in my report out reflects what I gleaned from actively listening to the people with whom I met and should not be construed as their official statement.
Let’s move forward together.
With respect, Wendy Koenig
Candidate for Mayor - Estes Park, Colorado
