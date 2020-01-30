The Town of Estes Park and Larimer County are transitioning to provide separate land use planning services within the town limits and the unincorporated areas of the Estes Valley.
Larimer County will begin planning for the unincorporated areas of the Estes Valley, and planning within the town limits of Estes Park will be overseen by the town beginning April 1, 2020.
Two public open houses are scheduled to discuss this transition with residents, covering:
Anticipated planning differences between town and unincorporated land use planning
Plans for a new town planning commission and new town board of adjustment
How the county and the town will address the vacation home process
Larimer County's proposed approach to managing planning and development review
The open house hosted by Larimer County will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., February 5, 2020, in the Estes Park Town Hall, 2nd Floor, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park. Town staff will also be available. Property owners and stakeholders in the unincorporated Estes Valley are encouraged to attend this session.
The open house hosted by the Town of Estes Park will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., February 12, 2020, in the Estes Park Town Hall, 2nd floor, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park. County staff will also be available. Property owners and stakeholders in the town limits are encouraged to attend this session.
Updated information about the transition will be forthcoming at https://www.larimer.org/planning/estes-valley or www.estes.org/planningandzoning.
