Keri Kelly Recognized With Special “Estes Bright Spot” Designation

The Estes Park in Bloom committee has awarded its most recent “Estes Bright Spot” designation to departing Parks Maintenance Worker Keri Kelly. The committee presented Kelly with a framed certificate to recognize her years of service to the community and her dedication to the Estes Park in Bloom program.
Keri Kelly has served as Parks Maintenance Worker for the Town of Estes Park for 14 years. Prior to that, she served for two years as a seasonal employee. She was the driving force behind the Town’s participation in the America in Bloom program and the creation of the Estes Park in Bloom committee. During her tenure with the Town of Estes Park, Kelly has been responsible for the design, planting, and maintenance of the vibrant floral displays throughout town. This includes 43 hanging baskets at the parking structure, 18 hanging baskets on public property downtown, 26 large planters displayed through the main corridor of downtown and nearby parks, 15 wine barrel planters at the interactive musical instrument sites, and about 60 annual flower displays of various sizes containing over 20,000 annuals each year.
The designation of an “Estes Bright Spot” recognizes a business, organization or private residence that places emphasis on beautifully maintained landscapes, floral displays, environmental efforts, heritage preservation, and arts and culture. To submit a nomination for an “Estes Bright Spot” award, contact Brian Berg at 970-577-3783 or bberg@estes.org.
