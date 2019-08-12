The Estes Valley Land Trust is hosting a breakfast on Saturday, August 24 at 8 a.m. The breakfast will take place at the Salvation Army’s High Peak Camp in the Tahosa Valley.
The breakfast will focus on the potential effects of climate change in the Rocky Mountain West. Are we experiencing a warming climate and if so, what affect will it have on extreme weather such as droughts and floods? Could warmer temperatures result in longer fire seasons and catastrophic wildfire? How will these disturbances affect our regional ecosystem?
“Our educational breakfasts allow land trust members up-close access to scientific professionals that can explain our complex Rocky Mountain environment,” said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director of the Estes Valley Land Trust. “We’re thrilled to have Dr. Monique Rocca, Associate Professor, Colorado State University and Jeff Lukas, Associate Scientist, University of Colorado Boulder, as our keynote speakers.”
Reservations are required by Monday, August 19 and can be made online at evlandtrust.org/RSVP, via email: evlt@evlandtrust.org or phone: 970-577-6837. The hearty breakfast is $15 per person, payable at the event.
This is a member’s only event. Joining the Estes Valley Land Trust is easy at evlandtrust.org/donate. Participants can also become a member at the breakfast.
The breakfast is outdoors, a rain or shine event, and attendees should bring a camp chair and wear appropriate outdoor clothing.
