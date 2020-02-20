Residents of Pinewood Springs, Big Elk Meadows and Meadowdale Hills are eligible to pick up a rearview mirror vehicle permit that enables daily travel through the work zone during the 30-day closure of US 36 at milepost 8 starting Monday, March 9.
