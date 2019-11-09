Kevin Mullin, Executive Director of Estes Park Health Foundation, recently presented awards to Paint Estes Pink Business Competition Winners Estes Park Shuttle and Bank of Colorado.
Estes Park Shuttle, a first-time participant, raised almost $3,500 in donations and matching funds, a record-breaking amount of money during Pink Week in July. Owner Gregg Rounds has a personal connection to the cause, and he and his staff worked hard to raise funds to help bring 3D Mammography services to Estes Park Health in 2020. Everyone at Estes Park Health Foundation is grateful for their energetic and enthusiastic fundraising.
The Staff at Bank of Colorado decorated their Estes Park location in pink from drive-up to counter. Staff also wore pink throughout Pink Week and displayed signs explaining the importance of supporting cancer prevention and treatment services in the Estes Valley community. For their efforts, they won the Best Decorated Award for Paint Estes Pink 2019. Bank of Colorado also won Best Decorated Business in 2016, and their continued effort to raise awareness for cancer treatment in Estes Valley is impressive.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to Paint Estes Pink this year. Your efforts are important to improving cancer care and outcomes.
If you’d like to learn more about Paint Estes Pink, go to GivetoEPH.org/pink. To learn more about Estes Park Health Foundation’s effort to bring 3D Mammography to Estes Park Health in 2020, see GivetoEPH.org/3DM.
The mission of Estes Park Health Foundation is to increase community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develop, manage and distribute funds to assist Estes Park Health in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about our initiatives, gift planning options, or to volunteer, contact us at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.