8th Annual Restorative Justice Golf Tournament August 10th

Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership (EVRJP) is seeking players and sponsors for its 8th Annual Golf Tournament to be held on August 10, 2019 at the Estes Park 18 Hole Golf Course.
The tournament uses a 4-person modified scramble format, and golfers of all abilities are encouraged and welcome to play. The $80 player fee includes green fees, golf cart, free range balls, goodie bag, door prizes, tournament prizes* and post-tournament BBQ reception catered by Smokin’ Dave’s at The Hangar. Sign up as an individual player, group or team. Check in and registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a putting contest at 7:15 a.m. and an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Support EVRJP while promoting your business and services to tournament participants. The tournament offers various levels of sponsorship, beginning at $100, that include banner displays and sign recognition on the course, special contest sponsorship and listing in the program.
Proceeds from the tournament enable EVRJP to fulfill its mission of creating a restorative community through facilitation of proactive and responsive processes that enhance cooperation, encourage understanding and strengthen relationships.
To register, sponsor and/or request additional information, visit the tournament website at www.sites.google.com/estes.org/rjgolf or call 970-577-3829. For more information about EVRJP, visit www.estes.org/restorativejustice.
* Tournament prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams and special hole contests.
