One of the issues in the upcoming municipal election relates to candidate ethics and disclosures. As a candidate for the Town Board of Trustees, I carry little potential for conflicts of interest. Much of my work here has involved the development and growth of the Estes Valley Community Garden (EVCG) and environmental concerns that affect our town. To be fully transparent, I promise that, if elected, I will recuse myself from any vote related to the EVCG, on whose Board I have served for the past five years. Otherwise I am not obligated to local non-profits, businesses, or groups. However, as a member of this Community, I do have obligations to all the other residents; and their issues and needs will always be upper-most in my mind.
As a former research librarian, I have made improved communication and careful research two of the major priorities for my campaign. You can expect to receive in-depth reports from me on a regular basis as one of your Trustees. I believe potential ramifications of the IGA termination are not yet adequately understood, nor has there been adequate communication on this issue between the Community and the Board. I will be meeting next week with Town personnel to discuss how we might develop more inclusive means of communication. Everyone has the right to be heard and respected. I will promote more accessible options for all our citizens to voice their concerns easily and privately.
I welcome your questions and encourage you to email me at bmacalpi@gmail.com. Thank you.
Barbara MacAlpine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.