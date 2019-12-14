The Historic Stanley Home Foundation is pleased to announce the completion of our video, which does much to explain and illustrate our mission.
Even though it highlights the magnificent 1904 home built by the Stanleys, it offers more insight into their life and times and all of the important accomplishments that they achieved in early twentieth century Estes Park.
The video was developed by Nick Mollé Productions in significant partnership with JoAnn Batey of the Foundation Board of Directors and Foundation volunteer David Batey. The video has already been enjoyed by many who have learned much about the Stanleys by viewing.
The video can be viewed on our website of www.historicstanleyhome.org. While at the site and after viewing the video, please take the opportunity to donate by following the website prompts.
The Capital Campaign to save this outstanding historic site has now achieved 77% of its goal from over 350 donors. Please join this cause right now as the opportunity to ensure the purchase of the home will soon end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.