As a candidate for Trustee, I’m continuing to shine a light on organizations and services in hopes of encouraging better communication and understanding of local issues. Our community is as strong as the sum of its parts, and this week I’ll focus on important strengths at both ends of the age-group continuum.
First, I visited EVICS (Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success) on Graves Avenue. Its Executive Director, Nancy Almond, and Bilingual Parent Educator, Patricia Rountree, described continuing needs for childcare facilities in Estes Park. We have just four preschool and childcare centers, all with limited openings. Only two licensed childcare providers fill a fraction of critical infant care needs (under the age of 2 ½) for working families.
EVICS awards around $5,000 in childcare scholarships every month to families with limited resources. Financial support used to come through a Larimer County program, but that has been frozen for new enrollees over the past three years. Now EVICS depends on fundraising and donations for about a third of its budget. This is another example of the generosity from all sectors of our community.
EVICS is a family resource center, with services that include a new parents’ support group, free developmental screenings for children from birth to age five, and home visitation. On April 4th it will host a Be Ready Family Fun Fair that focuses on school readiness. As a former librarian, I was delighted to hear that every child who visits the EVICS office or attends a family event receives a free book!
Across town, Linda and Len Garner, Co-Presidents of the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center on Olympian Lane, invited me and my husband for lunch at their new facility. This former church now offers friendship, food, and a fitness program for anyone who would like to join. The welcoming and “homey” atmosphere is appreciated by members and visitors alike, and the delicious lunches, catered by Big Horn Restaurant, are so ample that many of us went home with leftovers for another day. Complimentary bags of popcorn from Reel Mountain Theater topped off a great meal.
We enjoyed relaxing and conversing with long-time friends and also new friends with interesting backgrounds at the Senior Citizens Center. As a large contingent of our population, seniors contribute heavily to many organizations through volunteer activities, program participation, and financial generosity. Their importance to our Community cannot be overemphasized.
Our youngsters and seniors, plus everyone in between, make Estes Park a great place to live!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.