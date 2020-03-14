As a candidate for Trustee, I’m continuing to highlight local organizations in hopes of encouraging better communication and understanding across the community.
Today’s contribution looks at different services within our business community. Note that the term “business community, ” like “senior citizens” or “the workforce,” covers a wide variety of people and activities, and broad generalizations don’t apply to unique situations.
I recently had an informative conversation with Town Administrator Travis Machalek, Assistant Town Administrator Jason Damweber, Adam Shake, the new President/CEO of the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and Thomas Cox, the EDC Entrepreneurial Center Program Manager. We discussed the current and developing potential for local businesses in the high-tech area. With our strategic location near two major universities, an international airport, and a premier outdoor recreational area, along with progressing, powerful broadband capabilities, there may be special opportunities for our residents and businesses to benefit from attracting small high-tech or environmental startups. Another quality option might be satellite offices for larger companies. This could be an ideal time for encouraging those businesses that would be most desirable.
I was also interested in learning more about the Outdoor Cohort, a new initiative from the EDC that is a business incubator for clients in the outdoor industry. This 12-week program helps business owners connect with other potential partners in the industry and gain more access to technology expertise in Colorado. It sounds like a natural for the Estes Park/Rocky Mountain National Park area.
One can’t talk about local business without mentioning tourists. I was pleased to hear from Visit Estes Park’s President and CEO Eric Lund that VEP is more interested in bringing people here to have a good experience than to pack them in like sardines! Eric described their mission as “managing tourism.” VEP is working hard to promote year-round economic growth. In fact, half the groups they reach out to now come here in the winter.
Sustainability is important to many of our visitors as well as to our residents, and VEP wants to encourage it. Staff are developing a window sticker program for local shops, to advertise those that follow practices such as recycling and using LED lights. Eric also mentioned his strong desire for VEP to maintain transparency within the community. If you want to see its budget, board minutes, operating plan, visitor surveys, etc., check out visitestespark.com/transparency.
I’m encouraged by the knowledgeable and dedicated professionals who are working to improve our business environment and the quality of life for all our citizens. If you have suggestions for their consideration, I recommend that you contact these people!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.