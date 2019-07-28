YMCA of the Rockies To Host The Global Leadership Summit Aug. 8-9th

The YMCA of the Rockies will be hosting The Global Leadership Summit August 8-9th (Thursday & Friday) in Hyde Chapel at the Estes Park Center. This is the second time the YMCA has hosted this event.
The Global Leadership Summit is a world-class, two-day event broadcast LIVE in HD from Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago. Hundreds of locations in North America join together to broadcast this event featuring world-renowned faculty members who deliver a unique blend of vision, inspiration, and practical leadership skills. Leaders worldwide leverage the Summit to sharpen their skills and to unleash the full potential of their teams.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Everyone has Influence.” No matter where your influence is — in your family, school, work or church — you are invited to join 405,000 of your peers to learn how to maximize it.
At the conference, you will
Be provided with a unique blend of vision, inspiration and skills you can immediately apply
Learn from a faculty representing multiple sectors and backgrounds
Experience the Summit as a resource to transform yourself and community
Network with influencers in your community who are committed to living out God’s purposes in our world.
To register for the conference, or for further questions, please contact the Associate Chaplin, Rev. Adam Johnson at AJohnson@ymcarockies.org
To learn more about the conference, please check out their website at
