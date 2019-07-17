Rambo’s Longhorn Liquor Recognized As “Estes Bright Spot”

The Estes Park in Bloom committee has awarded its most recent “Estes Bright Spot” designation to Rambo’s Longhorn Liquor, 1640 Big Thompson Ave. The committee presented a traveling sign for the property, a window cling and a framed certificate of recognition to owners Matt and Christie Rambeau.
Rambo’s Longhorn Liquor has been in the Rambeau family for over 23 years. It is currently owned and operated by Matt and Christie Rambeau, who succeeded Matt’s mother, Diane -- the store’s owner for the prior 20 before them. The Rambeaus look to local nursery “A Growing Business” to provide all of the flowers at the store, and each year they add something new for visual appeal. They support community arts and culture by funding events like the Rooftop Rodeo, Pumpkins and Pilsners, the Fall Back Beer Festival, the John Denver Tribute concert and Friends of Folk.
To learn more about Rambo’s Longhorn Liquor, visit www.ramboslonghornliquor.com. The designation of an “Estes Bright Spot” recognizes a business, organization or private residence that places emphasis on beautifully maintained landscapes, floral displays, environmental efforts, heritage preservation, and arts and culture. To submit a nomination for an “Estes Bright Spot” award, contact Keri Kelly at 970-577-3782 or kkelly@estes.org.
