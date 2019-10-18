On Saturday, October 26, at 2:00 p.m. learn from the locals at the Estes Park Museum during the fall series, Estes Speaks. For the second of four oral histories, staff will be sharing the 1981 interview with Dr. Jacob O. Mall (1902-2003). The audio from the interview will be presented with accompanying images from the collection to visually represent the context of the recording. Interviewed by Lennie Bemiss, Dr. Mall reflects on his time in Estes Park primarily describing his years in providing medical care. Transcripts of the interviews will be provided. Program attendees will be invited to share stories related to oral history interviews after each program which will be moderated by Museum staff.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska's College of Medicine in 1931, Dr. Jacob Mall opened an office as a family doctor in Estes Park in 1932. After taking a post-graduate course in surgery in Chicago in 1938-1939 and serving in WWII, Dr. Mall returned to open the Estes Park Hospital. While practicing medicine in Estes Park for over 50 years, he was also active in civic affairs and a member of many organizations including serving as president of Estes Park Rotary Club for a time.
Starting in the late 1970s, Museum and Library staff began gathering interviews from local individuals. Interviewing has continued up through the 2013 flood and a series in 2014 with prominent local climbers/mountaineers. With a variety of topics and eras spanning across more than 150 interviews, the Museum has taken the platform to let those who experienced history tell it themselves. Please join us as we explore the collection.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, call the Estes Park Museum at 970-586-6256 or visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.