Blue Door Inn recognized As “Estes Bright Spot”

The Estes Park in Bloom committee has awarded its most recent “Estes Bright Spot” designation to the Blue Door Inn, 1220 Big Thompson Ave. The committee presented a traveling sign for the property, a window cling and a framed certificate of recognition to owner Grant Peck and managers Jackie and John Robinson.
The Blue Door Inn was purchased by Peck in 2017. Following the purchase, he completed a full remodel of all interior rooms, switched all lights to LED to save energy, installed new irrigation that runs off of a well, and installed all new landscaping including trees, shrubs, and flower pots. The property offers many amenities to guests, including a variety of games, evening cookies and s’mores by a campfire, and live music on the weekends. To learn more about the Blue Door Inn, visit www.bluedoorinnestes.com.
The designation of an “Estes Bright Spot” recognizes a business, organization or private residence that places emphasis on beautifully maintained landscapes, floral displays, environmental efforts, heritage preservation, and arts and culture. To submit a nomination for an “Estes Bright Spot” award, contact Brian Berg at 970-577- 3783 or bberg@estes.org.
