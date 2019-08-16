Estes Park Economic Development Corporation President/CEO Jon Nicholas announced his intention to leave his position as President/CEO with the organization effective September 1. “I very much appreciate the opportunity to have made a positive contribution toward the Estes Park community and its economic vitality,” Nicholas said.
Nicholas thanked the many Estes Park EDC Board members and volunteers who have contributed to the organization’s success. “Some of our successes have received international recognition, with two Silver Awards for economic excellence from the International Economic Development Council in 2016 and 2017, and the Small Community of the Year Award from the Economic Development Council of Colorado in the fall of 2017,” Nicholas said.
Board Chair Jim Pickering said that "we owe a debt of gratitude to Jon Nicholas for his six years of service as the founding President and CEO of the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation, to which can be added his prior contributions to the Estes Valley Economic Development Task Force which over two years developed the structure and guiding principles for this organization. Since then Jon can be credited with much of the success that we have enjoyed. One thinks, of course, of his contributions in the months after the 2013 floods in securing and coordinating business recovery grants for many of our local the businesses and, later, in writing the Economic Development Administration grant that made possible Estes Valley Economic Development Strategy, the first comprehensive economic development blue print for the Estes Valley, and the Broadband Feasibility Report which provided the technical and business analysis needed for the competitive broadband initiative that is now being implemented by the Town of Estes Park.”
Pickering added that “we think as well of the efforts he has directed on behalf of Estes Park EDC toward widening community understanding of the critical role that work force housing and affordable childcare plays in sustaining a viable multigenerational community and creating the necessary economic base that makes possible, and enhances, the quality of life that all of us enjoy here in the Estes Valley.”
Pickering stated that Jon has served the Estes Park community well. “I know that our Board members and the many others here in Estes Park who have participated with Jon in Estes Park EDC activities join me in wishing him great success in his future endeavors.”
Pickering concluded that Adam Shake, EDC Vice President, has agreed to serve as Acting President & CEO of Estes Park EDC until such time as a successor is named. “Adam has acted in this capacity in the past, and I know he will provide the organization with stability and continuity during the transition period ahead," Pickering concluded.
