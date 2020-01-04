Paint Your Own Pottery studio a great place for winter fun
Looking for something fun to do when the weather outside is frightful? Look no futher than the new Creativity Cabin. At this new studio, they have a wide selection of premolded and prefired pottery bisque pieces, ready to paint. Owner Patti Aldridge said, “We have blank pieces as well as some that are ‘color book bisque’ with a design already printed on them that can just be painted. Stencils, stamps and various shapes of sponges are available and of course, free-hand painting is always an option! Once painted, we will clear glaze them and fire them in our kiln. Items are priced per piece with a range from $5-25 currently. A $10 studio fee covers the paints, brushes, glaze and firing. Depending on the size of the piece, the level of detail, and the speed of the artist, creating takes anywhere from 30 minutes to multiple hours. We are happy to keep larger, unfinished pieces at the studio for people to complete over multiple visits. There are snacks available for purchase and artists are welcome to bring food and drinks to enjoy while painting.”
Patti added, “We also offer parties for kids of all ages. We have items for kids’ birthday parties, Mom’s group outings, Mom’s night out, Girls’ night out, Guys’ night out, bridal parties, team building, holiday parties or just a friend gathering.”
Studio fees are reduced for reserved parties of 10 or more and can be scheduled outside of walk-in hours. Creativity Cabin also welcomes the Friendship Card and offers buy one, get one half off studio fees with the card. We also have multiple studio fee punch cards to be able to offer a discount on studio fees for local Estes Valley residents.
Creating is therapeutic. At the Creativity Cabin, they believe that all people are creative at their core and not only are we all able to create when we get past any inhibitions, some kind of creativity is an important part of who we were created to be.
Creativity Cabin Estes Park is located in Piccadilly Square behind the Estes Angler at 342 West Riverside Dr. Their website is createinestes.com. Like them on Facebook Creativity Cabin Estes Park and follow them on Instagram Creativity Cabin EP or call them at (970) 591-2559.
Patti is excited to make her dream a reality with this creative space. Patti and her husband Mike moved to Estes Park with their children Isaac and Grace in August, 2017 from Austin, Texas for a change in pace and more family time. Patti also works two days a week as a pediatrician at Estes Park Health and owns and teaches Jazzercise in the same space Monday through Saturday mornings. Mike is a nursing professor at University of Northern Colorado, and Isaac and Grace attend Estes Park Middle School.
Nex time the kids complain, “I’m bored” load them up at take a trip to the Creativity Cabin, it’s a great cure for cabin fever!
