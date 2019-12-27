The annual Estes Park and RMNP Christmas Bird Count will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020. Any interested participant can meet at the Estes Park Visitors Center at 8:00 a.m. January 4th.
Interested individuals can begin counting at 12:01 a.m., on the morning of the 16th and continue counting until 12:00 p.m., that evening. Most of you won’t do that, but it is available to do so.
You can also keep track of any unusual species seen during, the count week. The count week consists of three days before and three days after the count day.
We are also looking for feeder counters. If you have bird feeders at your home, count those birds too, again trying not to count the same bird twice.
All participants will meet at the Estes Park Visitor’s Center, on Highway 34, at 8:00 a.m. We will then split into small groups and move to designated locations and begin counting every individual bird that is seen, and/or hear, trying not to count the same bird twice.
Some of the species that are seen on this count include Steller’s Jays, Black-billed Magpies, American Robins, Mountain and Black-capped Chickadees, all three nuthatches, Red-tailed Hawks, Cooper’s Hawks, Mallards and Canada Geese, rosy-finches, American Dippers, and Bald Eagles.
Come and join us for the fun, but remember to dress warm and bring lots of water.
Feel free to contact me if interested or have questions.
Scott Rashid
Director of CARRI
