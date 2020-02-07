Have you considered becoming a member of the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation? You’ll be part of a community of hundreds of supporters, and it’s one of the simplest ways to support the museum, while offering benefits that include discounts and invitations to special activities.
To join the Museum Friends, stop by the museum for a membership form or click the “Be a Friend” link at estesparkmuseumfriends.org.
New for 2020, several local businesses are offering discounts for Museum Friends members, who need only show their membership card. Here, alphabetically, are currently-participating businesses:
• The Bears Den, 857 Moraine Avenue and 201 Park Lane; rustic gifts, home decor and accessories (10% discount)
• The Country Supermarket, 900 Moraine Avenue; full-service grocery store, deli, and easy parking (10% discount on purchases over $30)
• Dairy Queen/Orange Julius of Estes Park, 218 E. Elkhorn Avenue; food and desserts (10% discount)
• H&R Block of Estes Park, 1140 Manford Avenue, Bldg. B; tax returns and accounting, locally-owned and operated (discount of $20 per tax return)
• Rocket Fizz, 356 E. Elkhorn Avenue; over 450 types of soda and old-fashioned candy (10% discount)
• You Need Pie, 509 Big Thompson Avenue; full-course meals, fresh baked goods, and catering (10% off dine-in meals)
In addition to these discounts, members always receive 10% off purchases in the Estes Park Museum Shop, open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop features a full panorama of gifts, collectibles and decor items, many of which are exclusively available only at the museum, as well as a tremendous collection of local history books.
Friends members also receive invitations to special activities and tours. In 2019, members enjoyed attending museum previews, including the museum’s grand re-opening after renovation and the new 1920s-themed exhibit, along with meeting the staff at half-day Museum Information Academies. Members receive email alerts to upcoming activities as well as a quarterly newsletter. As an added incentive, members receive their choice of a commemorative museum cap or Museum Friends tote bag.
Anyone who has not visited the museum since it was newly-renovated last May is encouraged to see the new exhibits and floor plan — as well as the all-new 8-minute Welcome Video, an inspiring and professionally-made film that was made possible by Friends donors. Admission to the family-friendly museum is always free for residents and visitors alike, and Friends members help make that possible.
The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Museum through fundraising, publications, volunteerism, special projects and events.
