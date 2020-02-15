Our community has a median age of 58.5. Yet we don't have a mechanism for the seniors to have a direct voice on issues to the Board of Trustees. The Town Board of Estes Park needs to create a Senior’s Advisory Board. We have certainly seen many issues where an advisor board could help to communicate concerns and solutions to the Town Board. A prime example is the Senior’s Center that split our senior community in two. We already have two of too many things. I will recommend and advocate for the creation of this Senior’s Advisory Board to give our largest segment of the Estes Park community the voice they deserve. This Board can be available to hear from the public about important issues such as health/wellness, affordable housing, transportation, home care services and even parking at the Post Office. This Board can make recommendations to the Town Board based on public input gained through their meetings and/or committees. A starting point would be a survey to determine what are top priorities for seniors.
Please send comments to Charley.Dickey@outlook.com check out Charley.Dickey.com for more information. Cell: (970) 217-2533.
