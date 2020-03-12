Dear People of Estes Park,
True to my pledge, here’s a brief report-out about the people I met with last week and the information, ideas and concerns shared by each. It’s quite heartwarming to hear about the many efforts underway here aimed at enabling people of all ages and circumstances to thrive and at preserving and enhancing the overall quality of life that makes our hometown here in the mountains so special.
Much of the week was spent preparing and participating in the Candidate Forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters last Thursday. A video of the forum is at Koenig4Mayor.com.
Early in the week I met with Reverend Michael Moore, a retired career USAF chaplain, who began his ministry at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies in 2015. Rev. Moore shared with me that PCCR is used for meetings of the Estes Park Resource Center, Hospital Foundation, Mountainaires, Estes Park Chorale, and Oratorio Society. And that the Ballet Renaissance Protégé program for adults and children sponsored by PCCR, meets there on Thursdays. When I asked about Life Long Learning of Estes Valley Preschool, founded by Nancy K. Johnson, Rev. Moore said it had moved to a bigger facility.
Rev. Moore believes affordable housing and childcare are top of the list issues for Estes Park. And that driving to the valley during commuter times is a growing concern. One that I share, after experiencing several dangerous moments throughout the year I drove to Lakewood to help care for my newest grandson!
Next up, Father Seth Richmond who has served St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church since 2009. Father Richmond shared his thoughts about issues facing Estes. Top of his list three items. One, workforce housing. With regular code enforcement site visits to ensure workforce hosing properties are regularly renovated so living conditions are in good repair. Two, affordable housing for families. And three, more wildlife corridors.
Also, I spent time with Thomas Gootz, Doug Rogers and Kevin Conrad from Grey Fox, Arapaho Estates and Arapahoe Meadows HOAs respectively. Our discussion sparked numerous ideas including, Knapweed, Thistle and Cheatgrass clean-up days, a Bond Park participant party, ways to protect open space, recognizing Estes Valley Land Stewardship, Comprehensive Plan input, encouraging town and county HOAs to revisit/rewrite their by-laws to protect open space. Thanks guys. Appreciate your ideas. I have much research to do.
By the way, what I’ve shared here is my impression gained from actively listening to the people with whom I recently met and should not be construed to represent any official statement or position from them.
Check here next week to read about who I met with, what I learned and how I’m following through on my pledge to you to represent all residents, actively listen to their opinions, explain my positions, and foster a respectful and productive culture.
With respect,
Wendy Koenig Candidate for Mayor Estes Park, Colorado
