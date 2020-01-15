After a nationwide search in the fall of 2019, Jason Damweber was hired to serve as the next Assistant Town Administrator. His first day on the job was Jan. 13. Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, “Jason really stood out as a candidate during our extensive interview process.” He continued, “Overall, the staff and community representatives who participated were impressed with his level of experience and collaborative nature. His background will serve him well in Estes Park, and I am confident he will be a great fit for the community.”
As Assistant Town Administrator, Damweber is responsible for supporting the Town Administrator. He oversees organizational policy development and risk management, manages departments on a permanent and interim basis, and supports special projects including workforce housing, child care and family issues, creative arts and economic development.
Damweber commented, "I am thrilled to join the Town team and the Estes Park community. My wife and I have talked about eventually relocating to Colorado for years now, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to land.” He continued, “I look forward to using the skills I’ve developed throughout my career to address some of the challenges facing the Town and to capitalize on the many opportunities on the horizon. I also look forward to working with and supporting Town Administrator Machalek as he carries out the Board’s directives.”
Damweber holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Carolina School of Government in Chapel Hill and BAs in Government and Economics from the University of Virginia. He has over a decade of experience in local government management. This includes serving as Deputy City Manager in Takoma Park, Maryland (2015 – 2019), Assistant to the Town Manager in Chapel Hill, North Carolina (2011-2015) and Management Analyst for the Town of Chapel Hill (2008-2011). Prior to graduate school, Damweber served as a Teach for America Corps Member in rural North Carolina where he taught High School English and Writing. Damweber, his wife and two boys are relocating to Estes Park from Washington, D.C.
