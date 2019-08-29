Stage 1 Fire and Shooting Restrictions are in effect on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creekand Park counties. The Forest Service works closely with county sheriffs to monitor conditions and evaluate the need for restrictions.
Stage 1 fire restrictions limit the type of fire and activities that are allowed on the national forest. Within the fire restriction area forest visitors may not:
· Build or maintain a fire or use charcoal, coal, or wood stoves, except in permanent fire pits or fire grates within a developed recreation site (e.g., campgrounds where fees are charged).
· Smoke, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of all flammable materials.
· Use any internal or external combustion engine (including chainsaws) without a spark arresting device properly working and a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round point shovel.
· Weld or operate acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.
· Use explosives, including fireworks.
· Discharge of a firearm unless in possession of a valid Colorado hunting license and lawfully involved in hunting and harvesting game.
Violation of Stage 1 fire restrictions could result in a maximum fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for more than six months, or both. If responsible for causing a wildfire, one could be held accountable for suppression costs of that fire.
To view the fire restriction orders and maps, go to www.fs.usda.gov/arp. They will be listed in the “Alerts and Notices” box on the right. Please note that many counties are also under fire restrictions; information is available at www.coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html.
