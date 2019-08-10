Congratulations to Peyton Wilkerson and his amazing 3rd Place at the 2019 USA Cycling MTB Nationals last week! Peyton competed at the USAC National Championship Race, held this year in Winter Park, Colorado. The National Championship races were held July 23-28, with Peyton’s race on July 26. The USAC National Mountain Bike Championships brings together the top racers from around the country.
Peyton worked hard all summer to qualify for Nationals, started in 40th position, and then crushed it up to 3rd place against 137 racers! The entire team and our community is so proud of you, Peyton! We can't wait to watch you race Varsity this season!
Way to go, Peyton, you make Estes Park proud!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.