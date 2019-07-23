2019 Collector Holiday Ornament Available For Purchase

Since 1986, the Town of Estes Park employees' Helping Hands Committee has created commemorative annual holiday ornaments for purchase by the public. The proceeds from ornament sales are used to provide high school senior scholarships and assistance to local families in need. The 2019 ornament features a photo of a black bear taken in Rocky Mountain National Park by Kris Hazelton.
Ornaments are available for $14 each at several Estes Park locations: Estes Park Town Hall at 170 MacGregor Avenue, the Estes Park Visitor Center at 500 Big Thompson Avenue, and Peaks Hallmark in Upper Stanley Village. A limited number of ornaments from previous years are also available at Town Hall.
Ornaments may also be ordered by mailing your request and payment (no cash) to the Town of Estes Park Helping Hands Committee at P.O. Box 1200 in Estes Park, CO 80517. Please calculate your order total to include shipping costs. Shipping for one ornament is $6.00, shipping for two ornaments is $6.50, shipping for three ornaments is $12.50, and shipping for four ornaments is $13. Payment with a card is an option; however, additional fees will apply.
For more information or to pay with a card, please contact Kim McEachern at kimmceachern@estes.org or by calling 970-577-3567.
