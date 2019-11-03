The Town of Estes Park will hold a Special Municipal Election for voters to decide if a limited number of marijuana facilities should be allowed in Town limits. The election takes place Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a mail ballot-only election. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters the week of Nov. 18. A sample ballot and more information is available at www.estes.org/elections.
Updates to voter registrations may be made at www.govotecolorado.com. Voters are encouraged to update their ballot mailing address by Nov. 6 to ensure they receive a ballot the week of Nov. 18. Voters who do not receive ballots may contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777 to receive a replacement ballot by mail. Replacement ballots or absentee ballots will be mailed through Dec. 6. After Dec. 6, all requests for replacement ballots must be made in person at the Clerk's office, Room 130 of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave.
