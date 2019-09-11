County Rd. 43 will close four days for paving and maintenance from the switchbacks above Glen Haven to the Estes Park Town line. Guard rails will also be replaced.
The road will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12, 13, 16 and 17. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 34 during those times.
The road will be open to regular traffic on the weekend and outside the work hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Need info? Visit RESS: www.larimer.org/roads/closures or call [970] 498-5733 or email EPurcell@larimer.org.
